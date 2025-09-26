Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar’s NDA govt of copying RJD’s women-centric scheme

Patna, Sep 26 After Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women in Bihar under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday alleged that the ruling NDA government had merely copied the opposition’s plan for electoral gains.

“This NDA government under Nitish Kumar is copying the schemes announced by the RJD. They have simply adopted our Mai-Bahen Maan Yojana and given Rs 10,000 to women,” Tejashwi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, said.

“I ask the Prime Minister to tell the people if the Centre has contributed a single penny. This is the Bihar government’s money. After giving Rs 10,000 once, they will review whether to continue. They will make one or two transfers before the elections and recover the money later. The people of Bihar are not fools,” he added.

The RJD leader claimed the cash transfer was done under pressure from the Opposition and was only a temporary pre-election tactic.

Breaking his silence over the ongoing controversy involving his sister Rohini Acharya and the internal rift within the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav lauded Rohini’s personal sacrifices and strongly condemned attempts to malign her image.

“Rohini contributed greatly to my progress. She donated her kidney to my father. She never wanted a party ticket or any position. If anyone is trying to tarnish her image, it is extremely shameful,” Tejashwi said.

Calling Rohini his elder sister, who raised and nurtured him, the former deputy chief minister praised her rare sacrifice.

“Hardly anyone would give a kidney to their family members these days. She gave her kidney in such a difficult situation,” he said.

Tejashwi clarified that Rohini’s entry into politics was not her own ambition but a response to public demand.

“The people of Chhapra wanted Rohini to enter politics, and Lalu Prasad Yadav listened to them. Rohini never sought a ticket or tried to help anyone else get one,” he stated.

Taking a swipe at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Tejashwi accused the BJP of making derogatory remarks.

“After such a huge sacrifice, Samrat Choudhary (During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls) said that Lalu Prasad Yadav is giving tickets by exchanging her kidneys. Only BJP members can make such statements because of their values,” he alleged.

The remarks come amid tensions within the RJD after Rohini Acharya reportedly expressed displeasure over the Sanjay Yadav controversy, sparking speculation about internal discord ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

