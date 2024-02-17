Tejashwi Yadav Claims Nitish Kumar Begged for Forgiveness Before Dumping BJP in 2022

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ignited political tensions in Bihar, alleging that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar begged for forgiveness before his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, before joining their party-led Mahagathbandhan in 2022.

Yadav, who lost his Deputy Chief Minister position when Kumar switched back to the BJP-led NDA last month, made the explosive claim at a rally in Mohania. He stated, Nitish ji, after begging for forgiveness, told my parents that the BJP was trying to dismantle his party and lure away his MLAs.

Kumar dumped the BJP and joined the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in 2022. The RJD leader added: We were initially not very inclined towards trusting him again. But there were talks with leaders across the country, all of whom were of the opinion that in the larger interest of the fight against BJP, we should agree. So we made a sacrifice.

The RJD leader referred to his former boss as a weary Chief Minister and expressed pride in the Mahagathbandhan achieving a substantial increase in government job opportunities within just 17 months. Responding to earlier taunts from Kumar questioning the funding source for salaries, Yadav asserted that their support hinged on fulfilling the commitment made to the public of providing 10 lakh government jobs ahead of the 2020 assembly polls.

Yadav claimed the Mahagathbandhan would have won the assembly polls, but for manipulations by the administration, which worked overtime to ensure that its candidates were shown defeated by margins of as low as 12 votes. Fishing in troubled waters of the NDA, which Kumar has joined claiming he was there "for ever" even as the BJP has made it clear that it will not give up its ambition to form its own government in Bihar, Yadav said, Now that Nitish ji is back with the BJP, there is no guarantee that he will not make a flip-flop again.