Tejashwi Yadav Makes Cryptic Statement Ahead of INDIA Bloc Meet Today, Says ‘Wait and Watch What Happens’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav made a cryptic statement during the media interaction in Delhi on Wednesday, June 5.

Speaking to the press in National Captial, Yadav said that one needs to have patience and that conversations are going on. "I have just landed here [in Delhi], and one needs to have patience for these things. Just wait and watch what happens," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav Says 'Wait and Watch'

#WATCH | Delhi: When asked if INDIA alliance will try to have their govt at the Centre, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav says, "Have some patience. Wait & watch."



As photos of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & him travelling on the same flight to Delhi go viral, he says, "We greeted each other. Baaki… pic.twitter.com/Qnjwfn2hnf — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

Also Read | Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Travelling in Same Flight to Delhi From Patna Amid Buzz Over Coalition.

Being asked about the photos of CM Nitish Kumar travelling with him on the same flight went viral, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We greeted each other. Baaki kya hota hai, aage aage dekhte rahiye (Keep watching what happens)."

Yadav's statement comes after the reporters asked him asked if INDIA alliance will try to have their government at the Centre.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- who had come for the NDA meeting -- arrived in Delhi on the same flight.

Both Naidu and Nitish have affirmed their support for the NDA government. However, speculations are continuing that the INDIA bloc is trying to woo some of the NDA allies to spring a surprise.