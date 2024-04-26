Tejasvi Surya Booked On Polling Day For Seeking Votes In The Name of Religion

Amidst polling in the state in phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Friday said a case has been booked against BJP’s sitting MP and Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya for “posting a video in X (formerly Twitter) handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion.”

The case against the national president of the saffron party youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha for violation of the election code of conduct was registered on Thursday. After voting, Surya told reporters the Congress party may not win more than 30 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Congress party has become absolutely frustrated. Survey after survey shows that it may not win more than 30 seats... The more personal attacks and baseless allegations they make against the PM (Narendra Modi), history has shown that the Prime Minister has only got stronger and the BJP has only got more popular," Mr Surya told news agency ANI.