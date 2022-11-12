Telangana: 10 students assault junior, booked for attempt to murder

Hyderabad, Nov 12 Cyberabad police have booked 10 college students on attempt to murder charges after they ragged a junior student, assaulted him and forced him to utter religious slogans.

The incident, which occurred at IBS College in Shankarpally in Rangareddy district on November 1, came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

A case has been registered at Shankarpally police station against 10 students belonging to both the communities. While five students have been arrested by the police, five others are still absconding.

According to the police, the 19-year-old victim was forced to utter religious slogans of both the communities.

Attempts were being made by some individuals on social media to give the incident a communal colour.

The accused have been booked under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 450 (trespass), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with Sections 149 (common object) and 4(I),(II), and (III) of the Prohibition of Ragging Act of 2011.

A rift between the victim, a BBA-LLB first year student, and a girl student from his batch reportedly led to the incident. They were friends initially, but later had a fight after they made certain remarks against each other's sexual preferences. He had reportedly made certain comments about a particular religion and the same was shared by the girl with her classmates.

A group of students barged into the victim's hostel room and physically assaulted him on November 1. The victim alleged that they abused and thrashed him and even sexually assaulted him. One of the accused allegedly told others to beat him till he dies.

In the video, the accused can be seen pinning the victim to the bed. One of them attempted to assault him after asking others to hold his hands. The accused can also be seen taking the wallet out of the victim's pocket and seizing it.

