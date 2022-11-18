Telangana: 25 college students fall ill after chemical gas leak in Hyderabad

As many as 25 students suffered from giddiness and fell ill after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Hyderabad's Kasturba Government College.

Affected students were rushed to the hospital and as per the medical officials, the students are now out of danger.

Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor