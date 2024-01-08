Telangana: 26 injured as bus hits tree in Hanumakonda district

Twenty-six individuals, including a pregnant woman, sustained injuries when a bus operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation collided with a tree in the Hanumakonda district. The incident occurred within the Hasanparthy Police Station limits of Hanumakonda district as the bus was en route from Warangal to Karimnagar.

The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the police, the incident took place around 7:30 pm. The bus was travelling from Warangal to Karimnagar.

The bus had a total of 55 passengers. 26 passengers were injured in the incident. One woman is in serious condition, Kazipet Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Raju said. Further information is awaited.