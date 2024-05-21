Telangana ACB conduct searches at premises of police officer

Hyderabad, May 21 Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of a top police officer in a disproportionate assets case.

The agency found Rs 45 lakh cash and 65 tolas of gold during the searches at the residence and other premises of Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Umamaheswara Rao.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at multiple locations. The anti-graft agency was gathering details of his assets and verifying property documents.

As part of the searches, the ACB sleuths were checking records of his financial transactions.

The searches were conducted at six places in Hyderabad and four other places outside Hyderabad.

Sources said searches were also on at the premises of ACP’s relatives.

The official is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. There are also allegations that he is involved in irregularities and misuse of his official position.

Umamaheshwara Rao is the investigation officer in the high-profile Sahithi Infra fraud case, in which the accused duped customers to the tune of Rs.1,100 crore.

