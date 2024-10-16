Telangana Accident: Seven Killed as Car Plunges into Stream in Medak (Watch Video)

Hyderabad, Telangana (October 16, 2024): Seven people died in a horrific road accident near Ratnapur in Shivampet mandal of Medak district on Wednesday. A car veered off the road, hit the tree, and plunged into a stream.

According to regional media reports, the victims were identified as residents of Ratnapur tanda, Pamu Banda tanda, and Tallalapalli tanda. Local residents and police rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. Of the eight people in the car, seven died on the spot. The driver sustained serious injuries.

Local residents rushed to the scene to assist in rescue efforts, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Police have registered a case and moved the bodies to a postmortem hospital.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident. He immediately contacted officials to inquire about the details. "It is sad to lose seven lives belonging to the same family. The Chief Minister directed the officials to provide better medical treatment and necessary assistance to the injured. Condolences to the affected family members," The Telangana Chief Minister's Office tweeted.