Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs congratulate Indian hockey team

Hyderabad, Aug 8 The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday congratulated the Indian hockey team for winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in a message, congratulated the hockey team for showing a stellar performance and winning the medal.

He said that the Indian team played extraordinarily well and brought laurels to India in the Olympic Games.

"It is a delightful moment for all to see the Indian team win a medal in our national sport", he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated the Indian hockey team.

"Absolutely delighted at the Indian Hockey Team's incredible triumph in Paris! Many congratulations to the men's hockey team on securing a second consecutive Olympic Bronze medal. A golden moment for our country!" Naidu said in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh Governor, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer (retd) has congratulated the Indian hockey team for their outstanding performance by winning a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.

He said that the whole country and the people are proud of their achievement and wished them to win many more such laurels in the future.

YSR Congress President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated the Indian team.

"Congratulations to the Indian men’s hockey team on bringing home the Bronze at the 2024 Olympics! The Indian flag continues to fly high!" he posted on X.

Andhra Pradesh’s Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh also took to X to congratulate the Indian team.

"This victory makes bronze shine brighter than gold! What a splendid performance by Indian Men's Hockey team today with every goal etched in history. Congratulations on winning two back-to-back Olympic Bronze Medals! We're proud of you," he wrote.

The hockey team defeated Spain 2-1 to win the bronze medal. It ended India's 52-year-long wait for the Olympics medal. The Indian hockey team had last won an Olympic medal in 1972, clinching the bronze by defeating the Netherlands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor