Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau Unearths Rs 100 Crore Worth Assets in Raids on Shiva Balakrishna

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided multiple locations associated with Shiva Balakrishna, secretary of the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) and former director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). During this raids Rs 40 lakh, and properties and other valuables worth Rs 100 crore were recovered.

The raids are currently taking place at up to 16 locations, with 18 ACB teams carrying out the operations. The recovered valuables and properties worth Rs 100 crore include gold, mobile phones, bank deposits, and flats, among others. According to the ACB teams, Shiva Balakrishna's family members are not cooperating with the search operations.

The investigative teams are currently examining Shiva Balakrishna's bank lockers and other assets.