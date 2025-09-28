Telangana Assembly Speaker to hear disqualification petitions from Monday

Hyderabad, Sep 28 Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar will conduct a trial on Monday in connection with four disqualification petitions filed by the BRS against defected MLAs.

After examining the submissions by the 10 defected MLAs of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Speaker decided to conduct a trial under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

As the schedule for the proceedings released by the Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu, the Speaker will hear the cross-examination of the counsels of the petitioners by the four defected MLAs, and vice versa.

The hearing will be conducted on September 29 and October 1.

Turncoat MLAs, including T. Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), Kale Yadaiah (Chevella), Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), and Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy (Jogulamba Gadwal), are set to appear for the hearing.

On September 29, BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay will be cross-examined by Goud’s counsel, Chinta Prabhakar by Yadaiah’s and Mahipal Reddy’s counsels, and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy by Krishna Mohan Reddy’s counsel.

On October 1, Goud will be examined by Sanjay’s counsel, Yadaiah and Mahipal Reddy by Prabhakar’s counsel, and Krishna Mohan Reddy by Rajeshwar Reddy’s counsel.

The hearing on both days will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The BRS leaders had filed petitions before the Speaker seeking the disqualification of 10 party MLAs who joined the ruling Congress.

They approached the Supreme Court over the delay on the part of the Speaker in taking a decision on their petitions.

The Supreme Court on July 31 directed the Assembly to decide within three months petitions seeking the disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs who had switched to Congress following the November 2023 elections.

This is the first time in the Telangana Assembly’s history that the Speaker is conducting the hearing on disqualification petitions.

Meanwhile, the Legislature Secretary has imposed restrictions in the Assembly premises in view of the disqualification petitions being taken up for hearing by the Tribunal under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

While Tribunal proceedings are going on in the premises of the Legislature Building, restrictions will be in force from September 29 to October 6

Visitors will not be allowed within the premises without valid permission. Media personnel will not be permitted to enter the premises at all. Press briefings are not allowed at the media points and also in the premises of the building, the Legislature Secretary said.

Former MLCs, former MLAs and former MPs are not permitted to enter, while MLCs and MLAs are permitted up to their respective legislature party offices only.

Members (petitioners and respondents) and their advocates appearing before the Tribunal under the 10th Schedule are requested not to carry mobile phones.

Anyone found indulging in recording of proceedings and taking photos with their phones will have the gadgets confiscated, and the advocate concerned will not be allowed to appear in the proceedings, the Secretary said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor