Telangana CM for preserving heritage buildings on OU campus

Hyderabad, Dec 5 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Friday, called for preserving historic and heritage buildings on the Osmania University campus while building new structures as part of the development plan.

He announced that he would visit the Osmania University (OU) on December 10, and the plans for the university’s development would be finalised by month end.

At a review meeting with top officials, he made it clear that there should be no hesitation in spending whatever amount is required for OU’s development.

He said instead of spending heavily on repairing non-heritage old buildings, priority should be given to constructing new ones.

He also called for special attention to every aspect of development, including cycle tracks and walking paths, and suggested installing symbolic structures reflecting the historic movements of OU students.

During his visit to the university in August, the Chief Minister had announced that the government would develop Osmania University to match Stanford and Oxford. He had said that the government is ready to spend Rs 1,000 crore for the purpose.

At Friday’s meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to prioritise the opinions of students and teaching staff in the development works.

Officials first briefed the CM on the works to be undertaken. He later examined models related to development works through PowerPoint presentations.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested multiple modifications to hostel buildings, roads, academic blocks, and auditorium designs.

He also advised officials to explore the use of Urban Forestry funds for development in the university’s forested zones.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to protect the existing water resources within the university and examine possibilities for creating new ones.

For hostel and academic building capacities, CM Revanth Reddy directed that facilities should be built to accommodate an additional 10 per cent of students beyond the current requirement, ensuring that neither students nor staff face inconvenience in future.

The Chief Minister announced that he will visit Osmania University on the 10th of this month to inspect academic blocks and hostels. He directed officials to collect feedback from students and faculty regarding the development plans.

The CM instructed that development models be displayed to them first, followed by the setup of drop boxes and a dedicated website to receive feedback. Giving due importance to their suggestions, a final decision on the development plans must be taken by the end of this month, he said.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisor Keshava Rao, CM’s Special Secretary Ajit Reddy, Education Department Principal Secretary Yogita Rana, Commissioner of Technical Education Sridevasena, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Kumar, Arts College Principal Prof. Kasim, and others.

