Telangana CM seeks Central funds for tribal fair ‘Medaram Jatara’

Hyderabad, Sep 23 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the Centre allocate funds for the tribal fair Medaram Maha Jatara scheduled to be held in January 2026.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to accord national festival status to Medaram Jatara and provide adequate support to the state government to organise the event on a grand scale.

Addressing a public meeting at Medaram in Mulugu district, the Chief Minister questioned the Centre for not extending support to India's biggest tribal Jatara at the famous Sammakka Saralamma temple.

The Centre is releasing thousands of crores of funds to Kumbh Mela but showing indifference towards Medaram Jatara, CM Revanth Reddy charged.

He also accused the previous BRS government of discriminating against the Medaram temple during its 10-year rule.

He stated that the state government is ready to release the required funds to develop the temple. “It is not only my responsibility but also an emotion to visit the temple and develop the sanctum sanctorum. With the blessing of the deities Sammakka Saralamma, I embarked on padayatra from the famous temple on February 6, 2023, to dethrone the previous government,” he said.

The Chief Minister, who earlier visited the temple, instructed the officials to construct the new structures. He said works should be completed before the start of the Maha Jatara to avoid any inconvenience to the visiting crores of devotees.

Stating that the people's government was formed with the blessings of the famous deities- Sammakka Saralamma, Revanth Reddy stated that the government is ready to release sufficient funds for the development of the temple.

He directed the authorities to constitute a dedicated official team to expedite the temple works and complete them within a deadline of 100 days.

At a review on the temple development with local temple officials, priests and representatives, the Chief Minister emphasised that the tribal culture, traditions and their beliefs should be taken into consideration in the development of the famous temple.

Since the temple is located in pristine nature, CM Revanth Reddy also said that the new structures should withstand natural disasters. The construction of Check Dams and a facility to reserve Jampanna Vagu (rivulet) should also be part of the temple development.

The officials briefed the priests and tribal groups about the plans, including designs and other development works in the temple premises.

When the tribal groups brought various issues related to tribal culture and traditions, the Chief Minister assured that tribal culture, traditions and beliefs will be given utmost importance.

