Telangana Congress protest against power tariff hike

Telangana Congress leaders on Thursday staged a massive protest in Hyderabad demanding rollback of the recent hike in power tariff.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy along with party leaders Bhatti Vikramarka, Mallu Ravi, Madhu Yaskhi, Sreedhar Babu staged a protest at Indira Gandhi Statue and took out a rally from the Statue to Transmission Corporation of Telangana in Khairatabad.

However, the police did not allow them to enter the electricity department office by putting up barricades. Tension prevailed for quite some time, as the Congress workers tried to break the barricades and surge towards the electricity office.

Speaking to ANI, Revanth Reddy said, "As per the call given by All India Congress Committee we are staging the protest. The paddy that has been cultivated by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and K Chandrashekar Rao are looting the poor farmers. We will break their back. It's not sabka saath it sabka satyanash and vishwasghaat. So we will fight against the KCR and Centre."

Later they submitted a letter to the officials of Vidyuth Soudha.

"We spoke about power tariff hike to the Transmission Corporation of Telangana officers and he said that the government is looting people and congress party will not let that happen anymore. It's because of officer mistakes and government mistakes there is a hike in the power charges. We will take this fight ahead, we fought in parliament and we will fight on the road as well. We will also go to the High court over Power Hike. The officer is not ready to say anything as there is an intelligence eye on them," Reddy added.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that they are protesting against the hike of the current power charges and the hike is not bearable.

"In the name of development charges, in the name of overload they are charging so much that is unbearable for the common man," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

