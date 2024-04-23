Telangana: Couple Killed as Car Rams Parked Truck on Highway in Suryapet; Horrific Accident Caught on CCTV

A couple was killed after the high-speed car rammed into a stationary container truck on the national highway in Telangana's Suryapet district on Monday, April 23. According to the reports, a woman and her husband were returning after celebrating a birthday party and heading towards Vijayawada when the accident occurred at Mukundapuram.

Due to high speed, the car was a mangled mess as it went underneath the container truck parked on the highway. It took nearly two hours for police to pull the badly damaged car by deploying cranes and JCBs to lift the huge container.

The horrific accident was captured on a roadside CCTV camera that showed the speeding car going directly underneath the truck. The deceased who died in an accident was named S Naveen Raj, 29, and his wife Bhargavi, 27.

Munagala police station inspector Ramakrishna Reddy said Naveen was on his way home in Vijayawada when the accident occurred at 8.30 am. The couple came to Hyderabad to celebrate Bhargavi’s birthday with her relatives and a friend on Sunday night and began their return journey on Monday morning.