Telangana Deputy CM gets finance, Sridhar Babu IT, Industries

Hyderabad, Dec 9 Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been allocated the finance portfolio, while Duddilla Sridhar Babu will be the new minister for Information Technology and Industries.

Two days after the formation of Congress government in Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday distributed portfolios among ministers.

The Chief Minister has kept Municipal Administration & Urban Development, General Administration and Law & Order with himself.

He will also handle all other unallocated portfolios.

Sridhar Babu will handle the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce. He will also look after legislative affairs.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will look after Finance & Planning and Energy.

Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy has been allocated Irrigation & CAD, Food & Civil Supplies C. Damodar Rajanarasimha will be the minister for Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will handle Roads & Buildings, Cinematography, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is the minister for Revenue and Housing and Information & Public Relations.

Ponnam Prabhakar will handle the portfolios of Transport and BC Welfare.

Konda Surekha will look after Environment & Forests and Endowment.

Seethakka is the minister Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare.

Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & Textiles have been allocated to Tummala Nageswara Rao, while Jupally Krishna Rao will be minister for Prohibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and Archaeology.

The portfolios were allocated a day after the Chief Miniter visited New Delhi, where he held talks with the party's central leaders.

He is also understood to have held talks on expansion of the Cabinet.

Revanth Reddy and 11 ministers took oath on December 7.

