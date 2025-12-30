Telangana: Drug cases up by over 30 pc during 2025

Hyderabad, Dec 30 Drug cases in Telangana increased by 30.36 per cent during 2025, though the overall crime rate in the state dipped by 2.33 per cent.

A total of 2,542 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered during 2025. The state had reported 1,950 cases during the previous year.

Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), the new name given in June to the Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau, seized drugs worth Rs 172.93 crores during 2025.

Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday released the annual report of Telangana police.

The police chief revealed that 20 foreign nationals were arrested in NDPS cases. A total of 76 foreign nationals were deported during the year.

EAGLE Force conducted major inter-state operations in Goa, Delhi, Maharashtra, Ranchi and other states. Joint operations with NCB and Delhi Police busted Nigerian drug cartels, froze 107 bank accounts and dismantled nationwide networks.

Operation ‘Kalthi Kallu’ against adulterated toddy using Alprazolam. Multidepartmental coordination led to seizures worth Rs 42.98 Crores and closure of clandestine factories in Telangana and Maharashtra.

During 2025, 6 illegal drug manufacturing units were busted. In total, 12 clandestine factories have been dismantled so far with the coordination of the State and Central agencies.

The report shows that 26,988 kg of drugs were disposed of in 2337 cases, while properties worth Rs 41.47 crores were forfeited under the NDPS Act. There was a strong emphasis on financial investigation to break drug syndicates.

The police secured 81 convictions in NDPS cases during 2025, with sentences ranging from 6 months to 20 years imprisonment

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) was recognised as the world’s first specialised unit in drug control at the prestigious World Police Summit-2025 held in Dubai in recognition of its outstanding efforts in combating narcotics.

EAGLE Force conducted 571 awareness programmes, while district police organised 1472 programmes by district police. As many as 1405 Anti-Drug Committees were formed in colleges and 20,989 Prahari Clubs in schools. A total of 47,881 volunteers (Anti-Drug Soldiers) were enrolled.

Overall crime scene, the report shows that a total of 2,28,695 cases were reported during 2025 as compared to 2,34,158 cases in 2024, a decrease of 2.33 per cent.

Crimes like murders, rapes, murders for gains, robberies, kidnapping and abductions declined, cases of criminal breach of trust, counterfeiting and drugs saw a jump.

The DGP stated that law and order was maintained well in the State, with effective checks on violent crimes, activities of Maoist, communal and terror outfits.

The cybercrime reduced by three per cent in Telangana against a 41 per cent increase nationally. Financial losses reduced by 21 per cent (from Rs. 1,753.11 crore to Rs. 1,378.34 crore), outperforming the national reduction of six per cent.

