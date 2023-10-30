Telangana election: BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during campaign event in Siddipet

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Parliament, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, a close associate of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was stabbed during a campaign event in Siddipet, according to police officials. Reddy's condition is stable, and he has been transported to a hospital, as reported by ANI.

#WATCH | Telangana: BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed in the stomach by an unidentified person during his campaign in Siddipet.



MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is safe. The incident took place in Surampally village of the Daulatabad mandal. He has been shifted to Gajwel. The… pic.twitter.com/MI0BvbFxDJ — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is the BRS's candidate for the upcoming November 30 polls in the Dubbak assembly segment. N. Swetha, Siddipet Commissioner, stated, "MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is safe. The incident took place in Surampally village of the Daulatabad mandal. He has been shifted to Gajwel. The alleged accused is in custody, and we are investigating the matter."

Television footage captured Prabhakar Reddy pressing on the stab wound in his abdomen to stop the bleeding while seated in a vehicle. The individual who allegedly stabbed the MP was confronted and beaten by some local residents, according to PTI.

Reddy currently serves as the Member of Parliament from Medak in Telangana. He was elected as an MP from the constituency in 2014 when KCR vacated his seat to assume the role of Chief Minister. Recently, Reddy was named as the candidate for Dubbak and is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party's Raghunandan Rao.

Telangana, presently governed by BRS, is scheduled for polls on November 30, with vote counting set to occur on December 3.