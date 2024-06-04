Telangana Election Results 2024: Vote Counting Commences for All 17 Seats

Counting of votes for all 17 seats in Telangana has begun, with 625 candidates in the fray. Results are anticipated today for all constituencies, including Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam.

A total of 525 candidates are contesting for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, which is witnessing a three-cornered contest among ruling Congress and opposition BRS and BJP.

A total of 3,17,17,389 voters, including 1,58,71,493 men, 1,58,43,339 women, and 2,557 third gender individuals, were eligible to cast their votes in Telangana across all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on May 13.