Telangana: Fire Breaks Out in Phenyl Manufacturing Unit in Medchal Malkajgiri; Watch Video

Medchal Malkajgiri, April 3: A fire broke out in a phenyl manufacturing unit in Telangana's Malkajgiri police station limits on April 2 night, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place in RTC Colony under Malkajgiri police station limits. According to the Medchal fire control room, a fire tender was pressed into service soon after receiving information about the incident. However, there were no causalities in the accident.

"This incident happened last night. A fire broke out at a phenyl manufacturing unit in RTC Colony. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties in this incident," a fire official said. Further details are awaited.

Visuals From the Site:

#WATCH | Telangana | A fire broke out in a phenyl manufacturing unit in RTC Colony, Malkajgiri police station limits last night. Fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no causalities in the incident. pic.twitter.com/2YYe7UYxao — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Meanwhile, on April 1, a fire broke out at a cotton godown in the Attapur area of Rangareddy district. According to fire officials the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the intervening night of March 31 and April 1. Two fire tenders conducted dousing operations for four hours, the official said adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

Also Read | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 7 Killed After Fire Breaks Out at Clothing Shop in Cantonment Area.

Last week a blaze had broken out at Ravi Foods in Katedan industrial area in the state's Rangareddy district. The incident took place on March 28 and six fire tenders were rushed to the site of the fire at the manufacturing unit of the company behind the Dukes brand of biscuits, wafers and confectionery. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Earlier on March 29, a fire broke out at the dump yard of seized vehicles belonging to the police department in the Namapally area of Hyderabad. Visuals showed that the seized two-wheelers had caught fire and turned to ashes. Earlier in March, a fire broke out in three oil godowns in Hyderabad's Tolichowki area and as many as 12 fire engines were rushed to the spot and it took over 10 hours to control the fire, according to Hyderabad District Fire Officer. The official confirmed that no casualties have been reported in the incident.