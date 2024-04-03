Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 7 Killed After Fire Breaks Out at Clothing Shop in Cantonment Area

In the early hours of wednesday, a fire erupted at a garment shop located in the Cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Tragically, seven individuals from a single family, residing on the upper floor of the shop, lost their lives due to suffocation. Among the deceased were three women and two children, adding to the gravity of the situation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Uokb80upnP — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

An explosion occurred in an electric bike charger, leading to a significant fire outbreak at a clothing store situated on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the cantonment area. The chargers had been affixed to the shop board overnight. Upon receiving notification of the incident, both police and fire brigade units promptly responded.

Tragically, before their arrival, seven individuals, all from a single family, had already lost their lives. Following a thorough examination of the scene, the bodies were transported to Government Valley Hospital after completing the necessary formalities. The Police Commissioner personally inspected the site, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

