Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Pharma Lab in Nalgonda (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 30, 2024 02:27 PM2024-08-30T14:27:21+5:302024-08-30T14:29:09+5:30

Telangana: A massive fire broke out at Shreepati Pharma Lab in Gundrampally, Nallagonda, in the early hours of Friday. ...

Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Pharma Lab in Nalgonda (Watch Video) | Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Pharma Lab in Nalgonda (Watch Video)

Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Pharma Lab in Nalgonda (Watch Video)

Telangana: A massive fire broke out at Shreepati Pharma Lab in Gundrampally, Nallagonda, in the early hours of Friday. The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a reactor explosion at the pharmaceutical facility.

Watch video here:

Thick smoke from the fire spread to surrounding areas, causing panic among residents of nearby villages. The thick smoke also affected visibility along the national highway, causing significant difficulties for motorists.

Read Also | Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Gunny Godown in Warangal (Watch Video)

Firefighting teams from Chityal and Choutuppal responded quickly, working to control the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the workers. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Open in app
Tags :telanganaFire AccidentViral videoPharma company