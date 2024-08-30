Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Pharma Lab in Nalgonda (Watch Video)

Telangana: A massive fire broke out at Shreepati Pharma Lab in Gundrampally, Nallagonda, in the early hours of Friday. The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a reactor explosion at the pharmaceutical facility.

Watch video here:

Nallagonda, Telangana: A major fire breaks out at Shreepati Pharma Lab in Gundrampally village. Locals alerted the police, who, along with fire brigadiers, extinguished the blaze and safely evacuated company staff. The cause of the fire is unknown. pic.twitter.com/HVjioyFQEN — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2024

Thick smoke from the fire spread to surrounding areas, causing panic among residents of nearby villages. The thick smoke also affected visibility along the national highway, causing significant difficulties for motorists.

Firefighting teams from Chityal and Choutuppal responded quickly, working to control the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the workers. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.