Telangana Formation Day: Governor Soundararajan 'not invited' for celebrations, say sources

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 : Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan did not get any invitation from the state government for Telangana Formation Day celebrations, sources said.

According to Rav Bhavan sources, "On the eve of Telangana Formation Day, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan did not receive any invitation from the government for the formation day celebrations."

Telangana Governor participated in another program organized at Raj Bhavan to mark the occasion.

Addressing a gathering, Governor Soundararajan said, "After Telangana was formed, National highways have been increased twice with the help of the Central government. IT, Life sciences, Incubation, Agriculture, irrigation and in many fields Telangana is moving forward."

"Hyderabad has earned a good name internationally. Each and every corner of Telangana should be developed, then only the Telangana aim will be fulfilled. Real development is when the whole state is being developed and not just a few people," she said.

Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, after its bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first Chief Minister of the state, following elections in which the party secured a majority.

On May 26, Telangana Governor was not invited to the inauguration of the Telangana Secretariat, which was recently inaugurated by the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad.

Soundarajan while speaking at an event in Chennai said that she was not even given an invite since the CM was ruling the state and questioned if the opposition refers to the president as a non-political person but why you (opposition) don't say this for Governors.

