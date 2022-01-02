Telangana Governor inaugurates 81st All India Industrial Exhibition 'Numaish 2022' in Hyderabad

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday inaugurated the 81st All India Industrial Exhibition 'Numaish 2022' organized by the Exhibition Society in Hyderabad.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali was invited as the chief guest at the event.

Addressing the event, Soundararajan said, "As a doctor, I am very happy because a COVID-19 vaccination campaign is also conducted here. I really appreciate the efforts taken for the safety of the people of Telangana."

"This exhibition is not only for entertainment but for education. More than 30,000 students are benefitted by this exhibition and the three independent eras initiated this exhibition," the Governor said.

She also appealed to the people to visit the exhibition as the entrepreneurs from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are participating.

"This exhibition indicates the unity of our country. The exhibition authorities have said they are following all the COVID-19 protocols," she added.

The exhibition will be held from January 1 to February 15 and about 2,000 stalls have been allotted to various exhibitors, including State and Central government departments, Public Sector Undertakings, Corporates, and Multinational companies.

To encourage budding artists and enhance their skills, competitions artisan events will be conducted and prizes would be given to the winners.

The Exhibition Society in collaboration with Yashoda Group of Hospitals is offering various Health Services at affordable rates at the Medical Check-up Centre put up during the exhibition.

COVID-19 protocol of "No mask, no entry" will be followed in the exhibition including social distancing, sanitization, etc.

( With inputs from ANI )

