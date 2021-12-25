Telangana govt bans public rallies, gathering amid rising Omicron cases till Jan 2

Telangana government on Saturday banned public rallies and social gatherings amid rising Omicron cases in the state.

This came after Telangana High Court has given directions to the state government to impose certain restrictions across the state in the wake of Omicron variant cases.

As per an official order, "Rallies and public meetings shall be prohibited throughout the state till 2nd January 2022. Other events involving congregation of people will be permitted subject to the following directions: Physical distancing shall be ensured within the venue."

The circular read, "No person without mask shall be allowed in the venue. IR thermometers, thermal scanners should be arranged at the entry point to scan persons entering the venue."

The circular also orders for the imposition of a fine for not wearing the mask by people in public spaces.

Meanwhile, as per the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 415.

( With inputs from ANI )

