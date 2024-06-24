Telangana Govt Transfers 44 IAS and IPS Officers; Amrapali Kata Appointed New GHMC Chief

Congress-led Telangana government on Monday, June 24 has transferred as many as 44 IANS and IPS officers. Amrapali Kata, an IANS officer of the 2010 batch, was appointed as the Commissioner for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), while A V Ranganath is the new chief of Vigilance, IAS Sarfaraz Ahmed is the new Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner and IAS Hari Chandana is the Secretary to Govt Roads and Buildings.

A formal order was released by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari in this regard on Monday. Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS(1994), Principal Secretary to Government(Youth Services), YAT&C Department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Department.

Sanjay Kumar, IAS (1995), who is waiting for posting, is posted as.Principal Secretary to Government, Labour, Employment, Training &.Factories Department.

Check the Complete Transfer List Below:

Amrapali Kata is the new GHMC Commissioner FAC



Ronald Rose shifted out



State government transfers 44 IAS and IPS officers and other services#Hyderabad#Telangana#IAStransferspic.twitter.com/zh7yCaYFfo — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) June 24, 2024

A Vani Prasad, IAS (1995), Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Youth Affairs, Tourism, Culture & Sports Department vice Shailaja Ramaiyer, IAS(1997) transferred.

Also Read | Telangana: Mason From Vikarabad Seeks Centre’s Help To Rescue Son Allegedly Kidnapped by Estranged Wife and Taken to Bangladesh (Watch Video).

On transfer, Shailaja Ramaiyer, IAS(1997) is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Endowments and Principal Secretary to Government (Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts), in the Industries & Commerce Department. The MoS is also placed in FAC of the posts of Director, Handlooms & Textiles, VC&MD, TG Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd., and Managing Director, TGCO vice Alagu Varsini VS., IAS(2012), transferred.