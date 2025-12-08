Telangana Horror: 50-Year-Old Businessman Fatally Stabbed by Six Men in Broad Daylight

Telangana: A man got stabbed by six unknown men in the early morning of Monday, December 8, 2025. This shocking incident occurred in Telangana’s Medchal–Malkajgiri district and has left netizens in shock. The deceased is a 50-year-old man, who had gone to drop his child at school when this incident occurred.

Footage of this incident showed a man getting stabbed by attackers, and bystanders were seen watching from a distance. Accused men can then be seen fleeing the scene in a rickshaw and on a motorbike. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The victim was identified as Ghanta Venkataratnam, a real estate businessman. He was attacked in front of Foster Billabong School.

Also Read: Delhi Accident: One Killed, Two Injured After Car Rams Motorcycle in Shahdara; Driver Flees

After dropping off his child, he was returning home on his scooter when two men on a motorbike and four others in an autorickshaw stopped outside the school and assaulted him. Venkataratnam died at the scene. Police found a knife at the location where the crime occurred. The motive for the crime is currently unknown, and there are no reports about police actions related to the incident.