Delhi Accident: One Killed, Two Injured After Car Rams Motorcycle in Shahdara; Driver Flees

One bike occupant was killed and another is in critical condition after their motorcycle collided with a car in the early hours of Monday, November 8. The accident occurred in the Krishna Nagar area.

Of the two people in the car, one sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital, while the other fled the scene. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. More details are awaited.

Delhi: A Swift car collided with a Bullet motorcycle in Krishna Nagar, Shahdara. One rider died and the other is critically injured. Of the car’s two occupants, one is hospitalized and the other fled. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation pic.twitter.com/ez6dL7m3P7 — IANS (@ians_india) December 8, 2025

In another tragic incident in Delhi, a woman lost her life after her scooter collided head-on with a truck in the Mangolpuri area. She died on the spot. The deceased was a resident of Mangolpuri and had recently married.