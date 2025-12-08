Mumbai Accident: 65-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Auto-Rickshaw in Khar; Driver Arrested

A 65-year-old woman, identified as Kubarabanu Shabbir Mansuri, died after being hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw in Khar during the early hours of Saturday. Police have registered a case and arrested the driver, Kailas Suryanarayan Singh, in connection with the accident. The incident took place around 4:45 am at Pimpaleshwar Temple Junction near Hanuman Mandir on C.D. Road, Khar.

According to the police, the complainant Shabbir Noormohammad Mansuri (69) lives with his wife Kubarabanu, their son Altaf, daughter Kausar, and son-in-law Kartik in the Khar area. Kubarabanu used to go for her daily morning walk at 4:30 am and return home between 8 and 8:30 am.

On Saturday morning, she had left home as usual and was also expected to visit a doctor later for her diabetes check-up. Shabbir had asked her to return early, but even after 8 am she had not reached home. Around the same time, the family received a call from a relative informing them that Kubarabanu had met with an accident and had been shifted to Bhabha Hospital.

The family rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

During investigation, it was revealed that Kubarabanu was crossing the area near Pimpaleshwar Temple Junction when the speeding auto-rickshaw hit her, leaving her seriously injured. The driver, Kailas Singh, himself took the injured woman to Bhabha Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Based on Shabbir Mansuri’s complaint, police registered a case against the driver for rash and negligent driving causing death. He was arrested on Saturday and produced before the court on Sunday afternoon. The court later granted him bail.