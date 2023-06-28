Watch: Heavy rainfall damages cars as wall collapses in Navi Mumbai

Continuous heavy rainfall has been occurring in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area since the early hours of the morning. As a result of the downpour, three cars suffered damage when the protection wall in the NRI complex collapsed.

Heavy rainfall persists across the entire Navi Mumbai region, spanning from Digha to Airoli. The downpour has caused inconvenience to commuters heading to their offices in the morning, as well as students and their parents. Additionally, the protection wall of the NRI complex has collapsed due to the relentless rain.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the incident. Numerous trees have toppled throughout the city as a result of the heavy rainfall. Additionally, the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee has experienced a decline in vegetable arrivals due to inclement weather.