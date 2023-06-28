Cloudy skies and heavy downpours expected in Pune and Ghats

The city experienced a rainy day on Tuesday, with continuous downpours causing roads to get flooded. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cautionary alert for Pune district, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The monsoon remains active, and this pattern is expected to persist for the next four to five days.

Extensive cloud cover has developed in the sky and is expected to persist until June 30. Consequently, people are advised to stay vigilant in Pune city over the next two to three days due to ongoing rainfall. The city will experience predominantly cloudy conditions during the afternoon, accompanied by moderate showers. Simultaneously, the ghat regions will likely encounter heavy downpours.

Despite the initial delay, the monsoon has gained momentum and is progressing rapidly across the country. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has formed, contributing to the active monsoon conditions. A similar situation is observed in the Arabian Sea. An advisory has been issued for the Konkan, Nashik, and Madhya Maharashtra regions. Pune and the Ghats can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall until June 30, after which the intensity will gradually reduce. Clear skies will not be seen in Pune until the end of June, with ongoing predictions of moderate rainfall. According to Anupam Kashyapi, Head of the Indian Meteorological Department.

In the last 24 hours, Lavasa has received 107 mm of rainfall, Nimgiri has experienced 35.5 mm, Lonavala has seen 35 mm, Lohegaon has recorded 24 mm, Pashan has received 16.5 mm, Shivajinagar has witnessed 15 mm, Vadgaonsheri has received 14 mm, Chinchwad has observed 10 mm, Hadapsar has seen 10 mm, and Talegaon has received 10 mm of rainfall, as reported by the Meteorological Department.