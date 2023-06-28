Maha cabinet increases limit of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that the Cabinet has approved several investment proposals worth Rs 40,000 crore that will provide employment to 1.2 lakh people. Many industries are coming to Maharashtra as there is a lot of potential in our state. Now Maharashtra has again become number 1 in FDI, he added.

We've also taken a big decision to increase the limit of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and it will be given to all people of the state, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde while addressing the media.

Mahatma Phule Jan health scheme will no longer be appilcable only to yellow and orange ration card holders but to all twelve and a half crore people of the state. Shinde said that this major decision has been taken so that no one in the state will be deprived of health care.