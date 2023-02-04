Study Circle meeting held on union Budget

Aurangabad: The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducted a study circle meeting on the analysis of ‘Union Budget 2023’ on Friday at the Seminar Hall of ICSI Chapter Premises.

CA Rahul Charkha (Partner, ELP, Pune), CA Arpita Choudhary Kataria (Senior Associate, ELP, Pune) and CA Shashank Tolwani were the speakers for the study circle meeting.

Chairman CS Vipul Sharma welcomed the speakers. The session was very interactive and highlighted key aspects of the union Budget.

Senior members CS A R Joshi, CS Sagar Deo, CS Pushpadant Sahuji and other CS members were also present.

Chairman CS Vipul Sharma, chairperson CS Komal Mutha and managing committee member CS Somesh Kale felicitated the speakers. Onkar Kulkarni conducted the proceedings while secretary CS Gaurav Verma proposed a vote of thanks.