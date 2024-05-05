Telangana Horror: Buried Newborn Girl Found Alive in Hanamkonda; Watch Video

A shocking incident came to light on May 5 after a newborn girl child was found on the roadside and buried under a pile of mud in the Damera mandal area of Hanamkonda district in Telangana.

According to the Deccan Chronicle report, some women workers who were working on the extension of the National Highway (NH) noticed the baby's legs underneath the sand and informed the police.

Unidentified Persons Buried a Newborn Baby Girl Alive in Hanmakonda

ఆడపిల్ల పుట్టిందని బ్రతికుండగానే మట్టిలో ..



హన్మకొండ జిల్లాలో అప్పుడే పుట్టిన ఆడశిశువును ప్రాణాలతో పాతిపెట్టిన గుర్తుతెలియని వ్యక్తులు.. దామెర మండలంలోని ఊరుగొండ శివారులో రోడ్డుపక్కన ఆగిన ఓ లారీ డ్రైవర్ భూమిలో కదలికలు గుర్తించాడు.. వెంటనే మట్టి తీసి చూడగా పసికందు కనిపించింది.… pic.twitter.com/v69Gq0G3G5 — BIG TV Breaking News (@bigtvtelugu) May 5, 2024

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the girl child to NSR Hospital for treatment and later shifted the infant to Warangal MGM Hospital. Doctors said the child's health is stable. The Damera police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.