Telangana Hostel Food Poisoning: 25 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Consuming Sambhar For Lunch (Watch Video)

In a concerning incident, 25 students residing at the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Hostel in Sharmanagar, Karimnagar, fell ill after consuming cauliflower and sambhar served during lunch on Sunday. The students complained of severe stomach pain, vomiting, and dizziness shortly after their meal. Medical authorities were alerted, and the affected students were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. While 15 students were discharged after receiving initial care, 10 remain under observation as their condition is still critical.

Preliminary investigations suggest food contamination as the likely cause of the illness. Authorities have collected samples of the cauliflower and sambhar for testing to identify any bacterial or chemical contamination. Parents and local residents have expressed concern over the quality of food served at the hostel and are demanding stricter safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Officials have assured a thorough probe into the matter and promised necessary action against those responsible for the lapse.