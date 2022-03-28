Telangana: KCR attends 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana' ceremony at Yadadri Temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao attended the 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana' ceremony at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday.

KCR reached Yadadri along with his family.

The architectural masterpiece has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite. The temple exhibits a fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture.

The reconstruction of the temple has been made at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore in the past five-and-a-half years. More than 2,000 sculptors and thousands of workers have been engaged in the reconstruction work, which is still under progress.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the officials for the conduct of 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana'. The authorities are making the necessary arrangements to handle the large number of devotees who are expected to arrive on Monday.

The temple management has set up an automated and mechanized prasadam production unit atop the hill.

It is also learnt that the devotees visiting the temple in Yadadri can get unlimited laddu, pulihora and vada prasadam at the temple.

( With inputs from ANI )

