Telangana: KTR reviews GHMC developmental projects

Telangana Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao on Friday reviewed various development projects undertaken by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments.

Authorities have been advised to complete the monsoon season plan.

Rao discussed the flood mitigation measures to be taken and suggested that the GHMC and the Water Board need to work together on flood prevention steps.

He inquired about the various development projects undertaken by the Water Board, especially the infrastructure development projects.

The activities undertaken by other departments were reviewed in this meeting, said an official, adding that the minister also asked for details on the works being done by the Musi River Development Corporation.

The Minister also took stock of the progress of the construction of link roads in Hyderabad, strategic canal development programme and construction of Hyderabad roads, said the official.

KTR also held a review meeting at the office of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited at Nanakramguda in Telangana.

( With inputs from ANI )

