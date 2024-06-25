Telangana: Man Presumed Dead Returns Home in Vikarabad, Interrupts His Own Funeral in Bizarre Turn of Events

In an unbelievable turn of events, a family in Telangana experienced a rollercoaster of emotions when the man they were preparing to bury walked in alive and well.

The incident occurred in a village of Basheerabad mandal, Vikarabad district of Telangana. Pittala Yellappa, a 40-year-old shepherd, had been away for work for three days. During this time, his phone was stolen. Tragically, the thief who stole Yellappa's phone met an unfortunate end, being hit by a train at Vikarabad railway station on Saturday night (June 22).

Unable to identify the deceased due to the condition of the body, railway police found Yellappa's phone among the belongings and mistakenly contacted his family, assuming it belonged to the victim. Yellappa's wife, Vimalamma, confirmed the belongings as her husband's, leading the family to believe Yellappa was dead.

Consumed by grief, the family began preparations for Yellappa's funeral. Just as the final arrangements were being made, Yellappa himself arrived home, much to everyone's astonishment. The joyous reunion revealed the source of the confusion – the deceased was actually the thief who had stolen Yellappa's phone.

Vikarabad Railway SI Shankaraiah acknowledged the identification error, explaining that the dismembered state of the body made accurate identification difficult.