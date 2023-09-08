Telangana Oppn calls home guard’s self-immolation murder by govt

Hyderabad, Sep 8 The opposition parties in Telangana on Friday termed the death of a home guard, who self-immolated citing not receiving salary on time and harassment by seniors, as a murder by the BRS government.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy alleged that Ravinder’s suicide was a murder by the state government.

He along with other Congress leaders met DGP Anjani Kumar on Friday and demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao be booked for murder.

Revanth Reddy also demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the deceased home guard’s family and a government job for a family member. He said the government should also bear the expenses for the education of Ravinder’s children.

Later, Revanth Reddy called on Ravinder’s family members. He said the government’s negligence was responsible for the death of the home guard, claiming that nobody from the government even consoled the family while no action was taken against the officials responsible for his self-immolation.

The Congress leader also asked all the home guards to teach a lesson to the government for its negligence.

Union minister and state BJP President G. Kishan Reddy also called Ravinder’s self-immolation a murder by the state government.

He alleged that the BRS government is not giving minimum respect to the home guards and is harassing them. He also appealed to home guards not to take any hasty step but fight to get their problems solved.

Kishan Reddy had visited the DRDO Apollo Hospital on Thursday and met Ravinder's family members. He alleged that the BRS government failed to fulfil the promises made to the home guards.

He recalled that Chief Minister KCR had promised to improve the working conditions of home guards and to treat them on par with the state government employees, but nothing was done.

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila also held the KCR government responsible for the home guard’s death, as she demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for the deceased's family.

