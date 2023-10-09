Telangana polls: KCR to file nominations on Nov 9

Hyderabad, Oct 9 Telangana Chief Minister and BRS Presiden K. Chandrashekar Rao will file nominations to the November 30 Assembly polls on November 9.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, will file nominations from two Assembly seats, Gajwel and Kamareddy, on the same day.

He will visit the Konayapalli Venkateswara Swami Temple in Siddipet constituency and perform a special pooja before filing his nominations.

KCR will address a public meeting in Kamareddy assembly constituency at 3 p.m. after filing nominations.

The Election Commission on Monday announced elections to Telengana Assembly, along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

Counting to all five states will be held on December 3.

KCR, according to the statement from the CMO, will hold a meeting with party candidates at Telangana Bhawan on October 15 and will present B forms to the BRS candidates in the meeting. In this meeting, he will also explain certain rules and regulations to be followed in the elections and will give certain instructions to the candidates.

He will release the party manifesto on the same day and will address a mammoth public rally at Husanabad Assembly constituency at 4 p.m. The BRS Chief will attend a public meeting in Jangaon and Bhongir assembly constituencies on October 16 and will participate in public meetings in Siddipet and Sircilla on October 17.

KCR will participate in public meetings in Jadcharia constituency at 2 p.m. and Medchal constituency at 4 pm on October 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor