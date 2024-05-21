Telangana ropes in Keeravani to compose music for state song

Hyderabad, May 21 The Telangana government on Tuesday roped in Oscar-winning music composer M.M. Keeravani to compose music for "Jaya Jaya He Telangana", which has been adopted as the state song.

The song, written by poet and lyricist Ande Sri, was adopted as the official song by the government in February this year.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting with Keeravani, Ande Sri and others.

The song is likely to be unveiled on June 2 on Telangana formation day.

As Telangana is completing 10 years of its formation, the state government plans to organise the celebrations on a grand scale.

The state Cabinet, at its meeting on Monday, decided to felicitate top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in recognition of the key role played by her in the formation of Telangana state. As the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections is still in force, the state government has decided to seek permission from the Election Commission of India for the public meeting.

The state song is likely to be formally unveiled by Sonia Gandhi at the public meeting.

