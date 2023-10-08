Telangana seizes 14,000 liters liquor after ECI's strict orders

Hyderabad, Oct 8 Telangana’s Excise Department has seized over 14,000 liters of illicit distilled (ID) liquor during the last five days as it has stepped up checking on inter-state borders in view of ensuing assembly elections.

After the Election Commission of India held a review meeting in Hyderabad on October 5 to review poll preparedness, the Excise Department seized 14,227 liters ID liquor, 1,710 kg jiggery, 94.8 liters liquor, 170 kg ganja and 21 vehicles.

The Excise Officials arrested two persons and seized 157.39 kg ganja, a Bolero vehicle and a two-wheeler in Nizamabad on October 6.

The Election Commission team during its visit last week directed all state and central enforcement agencies to act very strictly against the use of money power and to dry up the inflow of liquor, cash, freebies and drugs.

The Enforcement Wing of the Excise Department is taking special measures to check illegal sale, transport and stockpiling of liquor.

As part of this, 29,663 suspects have been found by the Enforcement Wing. Officials said that they are also keeping a vigil on 8,362 history sheeters. The Preventive Detention (PD) Act has also been invoked against 14 people.

The officials were holding meetings to closely monitor the inter-state borders. They said if necessary non-bailable warrants will be issued to check illegal flow of liquor.

As part of the special measures, the Excise Department has set up 21 checkposts on inter-state borders for 24/7 checking. Eight checkposts have been set up on the border with Andhra Pradesh. An equal number of checkposts are functioning on the Telangana-Maharashtra border. Officials said they were also undertaking round-the-clock checking at four checkposts with Karnataka. One checkpost has come up on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The CCTV cameras installed at inter-state checkposts are connected to the State Command and Control Centre for effective monitoring.

A total of 89 checkposts have been set up in coordination with police and other enforcement agencies.

The Excise Department has constituted special teams to keep a vigil on borders and on train routes.

