Telangana Shocker: Mother Gives Children a Phone to Play, Later Dies by Jumping into Lake

Telangana: In unexpected turn of events, a 29-year-old woman dies by suicide by jumping into a Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad. This incident occurred on Friday evening. She survived by two son, one seven year old and other three and half year old. As per the information provided by police deceased identified as Vasantha, lost her husband, Laxman, four years ago.

Post her husband's death she used to live with her mother and brother. She used to support family by working as a daily wage labourer. According to India Today report, On Friday evening, Vasantha brought both children to tank bund handed her phone to play . Later she jumped into the Hussain Sagar lake.

Locals present there noticed about incident and alerted police and authorities retrieved her body from the water. Deceased body was then sent to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police used the children's mobile phone to identify the woman and notify her family.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

In Mumbai, Virar, man ended his life by jumping into the Manvelpada Lake while on a video call with his relatives. The tragic event caused panic in the area, and locals were left stunned by the sudden death. The reason behind the suicide is still unknown, leading to many unanswered questions. Residents expressed grief and shock after witnessing the incident and said that nothing seemed unusual beforehand. Police are currently investigating the circumstances to determine what might have pushed the man to take such an extreme step.

According to the detailed information received, the victim has been identified as Anant Kashiram Agre, aged 56, who lived in Vajreshwari Apartment behind Aashraya Hotel in Manvelpada, Virar East. Around 8 pm on Saturday, he reportedly jumped into Manvelpada Lake during a video call. After being alerted, the fire brigade team reached the spot and launched a search operation that lasted nearly one and a half hours. At around 9:30 pm, authorities managed to recover his body from the water. Police are continuing their inquiry to understand why Anant Agre chose to commit suicide.