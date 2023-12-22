Telangana Traffic Police Announces Huge Discounts on Pending Challans – Details Inside

In a year-end relief for vehicle owners in Telangana, the state's traffic police have announced substantial discounts of up to 90 per cent on pending traffic challans. The discount period is set to be effective from December 26 to January 10, 2024. Individuals with outstanding challans can take advantage of this offer by clearing them online through the Telangana e-challan traffic website.

This initiative comes ahead of the mega national Lok Adalat scheduled for December 30, under the supervision of the Telangana High Court. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has approved the following discounts for pending traffic challans across the state:

For push carts (39b cases), the discount is set at 90 per cent.

RTC drivers are eligible for a 90 per cent discount.

Two-wheelers (bikes) and three-wheelers (autos) qualify for an 80 per cent discount.

LMVs (cars and other four-wheelers) and HMVs (trucks) are subject to a 60 per cent discount.

This discount initiative is not unprecedented, as the Hyderabad traffic police have previously offered similar concessions. The last discount offer in March 2022 witnessed significant participation from commuters in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda who took advantage of the discounts to clear their pending challans. However, there has been a disparity in utilization between urban and rural areas of Telangana due to a lack of awareness.