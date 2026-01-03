Telangana Tragedy: Man Dies After Bike Skids While Overtaking Lorry; Accident Caught on Camera

Telangana: A 30-year-old man died after his bike skidded and he was run over by a lorry carrying LPG cylinders while attempting to overtake. This tragic accident occurred near Hanumakonda and was caught on CCTV camera and has surfaced on social media.

Footage shows biker riding in speed overtaking the heavy vehicle, he reportedly skid after loosing control over bike. Deceased identified as Kanuru Raju (30), a resident of Gatla Kanaparthi village in Shayampet Mandal, was riding a bike in the Kamalapur Mandal headquarters of Hanumakonda district when it skidded, causing him to fall under a lorry.

Raju died in the accident, and police have registered a case and are investigating.

In Separate accident at least seven people were killed and others were injured after a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Tuesday morning, December 30. According to SSP Devendra Pincha, the rescue team has been dispatched to the location. "There are reports of some fatalities," he told the news agency ANI.

The injured passengers were transported to the Government Hospital in Bhikiyasain by local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams. According to reports, 12 passengers were onboard at the time of the accident when the bus was travelling to Ramnagar from Bikhiyasain in Almora district.