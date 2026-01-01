Telangana Tragedy: One Dies, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home Cook Food During New Year Party

In tragic turn of events one person died, and 12 were hospitalised after consuming chicken and fish after New Year's celebrations. This incident occurred in Bhavani Nagar under Jagathgiri Gutta police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to reports, all victims are from the same locality and had cooked the food themselves. According to a local police official, the group had prepared chicken and fish at home for the celebration. After returning home, several of them fell ill.

Pandu, a 53-year-old resident of the colony, died. The other affected residents were hospitalized and are in stable condition, according to police. According to a Jagathgiri Gutta police official, "Yesterday, they arranged a New Year's party and prepared chicken and fish themselves. After the party, they went home. They experienced food poisoning, and one person, Pandu, aged 53, died. Twelve people were hospitalised. All are colony friends, admitted in the hospital, and their condition is normal. The incident happened in Bhavani Nagar." (With ANI inputs)

The police registered a case and are investigating the matter.