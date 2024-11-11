Telangana: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Rescues Woman Trapped Under Lorry in Manakondur; Shocking Video Emerges

Karimnagar: In a courageous act, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay stepped in to save Divyashree, a young woman trapped under a lorry in Manakondur. The incident unfolded on Monday when Divyashree's hair became entangled in the lorry’s tire, pinning her to the ground and causing panic among the onlookers.

Telangana: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay saved Divyashree, a woman trapped under a lorry in Manakondur. He stopped the lorry, instructed locals to cut her hair stuck in the tire, and personally arranged for her treatment at Lifeline Hospital in Karimnagar pic.twitter.com/ZlkTwg9Jnt — IANS (@ians_india) November 11, 2024

Arriving at the scene, Bandi Sanjay quickly assessed the situation, instructing locals to assist in freeing the woman. He directed them to carefully cut her hair, which was caught in the vehicle’s wheel, enabling her safe release. Following this, the minister arranged for her immediate medical attention at Lifeline Hospital in Karimnagar, ensuring she received necessary treatment. Bandi Sanjay is an Indian politician who is appointed as Minister of State for Home Affairs is a Member of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament of India, representing the Karimnagar constituency since 2019. He is the former state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana from 11 March 2020 to 4 July 2023. He is All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar board member.He was named as National General Secretary on 29 July 2023 by the BJP National President.