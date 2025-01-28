Telangana will promote eco-tourism, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 28 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Tuesday that the state government would promote eco-tourism by formulating a tourism policy.

He also declared that Vikarabad will be developed as an eco-tourism hub. He also called for promoting temple and health tourism and developing more tourism spots in the state.

Revanth Reddy was speaking after inaugurating Experium Eco-Friendly Park, a first-of-its-kind eco-recreational wonderland, at Proddutur village in Rangareddy district. The CM inaugurated the facility in the presence of the Minister for Tourism and Culture of Telangana Jupally Krishna Rao and Megastar Chiranjeevi.

The Chief Minister noted that people from Telangana were going to other states to see temples and forests. He said the development of temple and eco-tourim will not only bring recognition to the state but will generate revenues. He said Telangana has famous temples like Ramappa Temple and Thousand Pillar Temple. The state also has assets like Nallamalla forests and Mallela Teertham. The Chief Minister said that the state government plans to develop Telangana as a natural forest.

He called for taking ‘forest man’ Vanajeevi Ramaiah as an inspiration. The Chief Minister said a policy would be framed for students to plant a tree in the name of their mothers and to protect these plants. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated Ramadugu Ramdev, founder and chairman of Experium, for creating the beautiful facility.

Spread across 150 acres, Experium features 25,000 species of plants and rare trees imported from 85 countries. The park has rare and ancient trees valued between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3.5 crore.

It is claimed to be a one-of-a-kind tourism and environmental destination with plants, trees, and vegetation worth Rs 150 crore. Prominent personalities including top actors and leading industrialists have purchased rare species of plants and trees from Unique Trees, a company founded by Ramadugu Ramdev.

