Telangana’s Mulugu district receives record rainfall

Hyderabad, July 27 Laxmidevipeta in Telangana’s Mulugu district recorded the highest-ever rainfall in the state during the last 24 hours period that ended Thursday morning.

The village in Venkatapur mandal received rainfall of 64.98 cm. Officials said the previous highest was 51.75 cm at Wazeed in the same district on July 19, 2013.

With southwest monsoon vigorous over Telangana, several districts received heavy rainfall since Wednesday.

As many as 35 places received over 20 cm rainfall while 200 places recorded over 10 cm rainfall during the 24-hour period that ended 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Isolated places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem,

Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Karimnagar and Adilabad

districts extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm).

Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalapally recorded 61.65 cm rainfall. Chelpur in Jayashankar Bhupalapally received 47.58 cm. Regonda in the same district

recorded a rainfall of 46.70 cm.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, during the last 24 hours, the state received average rainfall of 97.7 mm against normal rainfall of 7.1. Thus the state received 1276 per cent excess rainfall during the period.

Many places over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad,

Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet,

Khammam, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Jagtial districts received very heavy

rainfall (115.6-204.4mm).

Heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5mm) was recorded at many places over Adilabad,

Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Khammam, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem,

Karimnagar, Jagtial, Wanaparthy districts.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), for the cumulative

period from June 1 to July 27, the state received 60 per cent excess rainfall. The total rainfall received by the state during the period was 513 mm rainfall against normal rainfall of 321.1 mm.

